InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Cleaning Tool for Floors (BMA-5457)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved cleaning tool for floors," said an inventor, from Ayer, Mass., "so I invented End The Bend."

The invention provides an easier way to clean and mop floors. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional mops and cleaning tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to bend and strain while cleaning floors. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and cleaning services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce back pain when cleaning floors."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

