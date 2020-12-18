InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Design for Hairstyling Clippers (NJD-2246)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create hairstyling clippers that don't get hot during use," said an inventor, from East Orange, N.J., "so I invented the SMART CLIPPERS. My design enables you to comfortably use hairstyling clippers for a longer period of time."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for hairstyling clippers. In doing so, it offers optimum heat disbursement. It also enhances comfort and grip for the user and it increases visibility and sanitation. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

