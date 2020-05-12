InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Design for Utility Buckets (ORD-2808)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a better, more functional utility bucket for work," said an inventor, from Longwood, Fla., "so I invented the SURE GRIP S G 1."

The patent pending invention provides an easier way to hold and use a 5-gallon plastic bucket. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional bucket designs. As a result, it enhances lifting and pouring capabilities and it provides added safety and convenience. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, painters, homeowners and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it ensures that tools, brushes and other accessories are readily available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily grip, lift and pour with a 5-gallon bucket."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ORD-2808, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

