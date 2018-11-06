InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Grout Tool (HLW-1550)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., has developed the EASY BOY GROUT TOOL, a new tool that is designed to dispense grout precisely and in an ergonomic manner.

"My job inspired me to develop my idea. This tool makes applying grout easier and quicker and with less material and mess," said the inventor. The EASY BOY GROUT TOOL allows for precise and neat dispensing of grout. It also allows grout to be dispensed in an ergonomic manner. This will, in turn, reduce the physical strain associated with applying grout. This tool easily controls the amount of grout dispensed, thus preventing waste. In addition, it reduces messes and the associated cleanup. This tool offers a time- and effort-saving solution to applying grout, which will improve the overall efficiency of a project.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1550, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

