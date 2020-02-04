Inventhelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Horse Feeder (HTM-7719)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more ergonomic feeder for horses and their owners," said an inventor, from Lubbock, Texas, "so I invented the HORSE FEEDER."

The invention provides a more effective way to feed horses and other animals. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional horse feeders. As a result, it enables a horse to easily access hay and grains. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and clean so it is ideal for the owners of horses, stables and zoos. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need for horses to mash their faces against feeder bars while eating."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7719, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

