InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Equipment that Generates Electricity (SFO-760)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "This energy-saving approach to the operation of fitness equipment was inspired by a family member's school engineering project," said an inventor from Pleasonton, Calif. "I realized this concept could be applied to standard exercise equipment with an emphasis on physical fitness, economy and environmental consciousness."

He developed T B D – TOTAL BODY DRIVEN to conserve energy to preserve natural resources. Designed for cost efficiency, it can reduce expenses for gyms and their members at the same time. Another benefit is that it enables more individuals to pursue physical fitness goals for overall good health. Ideal for both aerobic and cardiac workouts, it is versatile, durable and reliable. What's more, this, practical, eco-friendly equipment is easy to operate. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-760, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

