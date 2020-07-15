InventHelp Inventor Develops Exercise Product for Truck Drivers (CKL-1324)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and wanted to create a way to exercise and pass the time while parked at a truck stop," said an inventor, from Bellwood, Ill., "so we invented the TRUCK STOP WORK OUT."

The invention provides a convenient way for a truck driver to exercise while parked. In doing so, it helps to burn calories and tone muscles and it could help to promote physical health and fitness. It also relieves boredom. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to exercise right in the truck cab."

