InventHelp Inventor Develops Exerciser for Abdominal and Other Muscles (LAX-1154)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there is a variety of fitness equipment available for in-home use or at fitness facilities, many muscle exercisers are designed only for specific areas of the body. Fortunately, an inventor from Los Angeles, Calif., has come up with a single machine that actually facilitates a full-body fitness workout unassisted.

He developed a prototype for patent pending AB TONER PLUS to not only isolate, target and exercise the muscles in the abdomen but to tone and strengthen leg, chest, arm, shoulder and back muscles as well. As such, this sturdy, practical unit provides a more versatile alternative to conventional abdominal exercisers. It is also convenient, effective, compact, portable, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I invented this out of a personal need for abdominal muscle toning," he said, "since I could find nothing like it on the market that addressed the issue so effectively and benefited other body areas as well."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

