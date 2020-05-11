InventHelp Inventor Develops Extended Height Trash Can for Improved Lid Operation (SUU-618)

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Filling the trash can seems like a simple task, but all too often the flip-style or swing-top lid gets in the way. Thanks to the creative design of an inventor from Licking, Mo., however, that need no longer be a concern.

He developed a prototype for 2-TALL TRASH CAN, patent-pending, to allow these types of trash can lids to swing freely instead of hitting the contents at the top of a full can. As such, it prevents spilling of trash and eliminates the need for cleanup. At the same time, it enables users to fill the trash can bag to the top without having to touch the contents. Thus, it eliminates the need to compact the trash or change the bag before it is full. It is also convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When my wife opened our flip-lid trash can, the flap on the lid knocked the coffee grounds inside the top of the bag all over the floor," he said.

SOURCE InventHelp

