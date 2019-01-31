InventHelp Inventor Develops Extender for a Pet Leash (LGI-2713)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help prevent harm to dogs' legs while they are out on walk," said an inventor from East Marion, N.Y. "Frequently, the leash can become tangled up in their legs on a walk. My invention keeps this from happening so that the legs are not irritated or injured."

He created a prototype for the LEASH EXTENDER to extend the length of a dog's leash. The accessory keeps the chain or rope from tangling around the pet's legs. This reduces the risk of injury to the pet. The device is easy to use and adaptable for use with new and existing collars, muzzles and harnesses. Additionally, it is producible in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LGI-2713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

