InventHelp Inventor Develops External Urine Management System for Retracted Penis (CKL-1383)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I wanted to create a device to prevent pressure wounds and skin breakdown caused by wetness for male patients with cases of retracted penis," said an inventor, from Lake Villa, Ill., "so I invented the CLEAN CATCH. My design prevents urine from wetting the area surrounding the penis."

The patent-pending invention provides an external urine management system for a male with a retracted penis. In doing so, it offers an alternative to an indwelling catheter. As a result, it could help to prevent the risk of a urinary tract infection and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to secure so it is ideal for medical facilities and hospitals. Additionally, a prototype is available.

