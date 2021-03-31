InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Design for Baseball Style Caps (CNC-657)

PITTSBURGH, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun accessory for displaying team spirit, national pride or advertisements for a business," said an inventor, from Belews Creek, N.C., "so I invented the FLAG CAP. My design could spark conversation, entertainment and smiles."

The patent-pending invention provides an eye-catching design for a cap. In doing so, it offers an alternative to wearing traditional caps and head coverings. As a result, it could enhance fun and fashion. The invention features a novel design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-657, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

