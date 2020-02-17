InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye Catching Dominoes (LVT-156)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was playing dominoes with family members we discussed adding a new addition to this old game," said an inventor from North Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired me to create eye-catching dominoes that would garner a great deal of attention."

He developed LIGHT 'EM UP DOMINOES, patent-pending, which would provide novel entertainment as they would feature eye-catching and attractive designs. They could be used for games or setting up in patterns and toppling. Additionally, they could offer a distinct and attractive alternative to conventional, drab dominoes.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-156, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

