InventHelp Inventor Develops EZ on Lip Balm (PIT-921)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Many times people's hands are dirty when they are attempting to apply lip balm," said an inventor from New Kensington, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better means of packaging this product to eliminate germs being applied with the lip balm."

She was inspired with THE EASY APPLICATOR, patent-pending, that provides a handheld applicator for ease in applying lip balm to the lips to improve sanitary conditions. This invention could reduce the transference of bacteria and dirt from the fingers to the lips. Additionally, it could offer a lightweight and compact unit that could easily be stored and transported.

