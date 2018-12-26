InventHelp Inventor Develops EZE ERAZER (IPL-521)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a simple and easy way to clean scuff marks off floors," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the EZE ERAZER."

The EZE ERAZER provides an effective way to remove scuff marks from a tile floor. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or kneel on the floor. As a result, it enhances comfort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial cleaning services. Additionally, the EZE ERAZER is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to reduce physical strain while cleaning floors."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

