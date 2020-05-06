InventHelp Inventor Develops Fan Food Holder (CEO-115)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was attending a baseball game when a home run was hit and I could not get up and cheer as I had a cardboard box with a hot dog and peanuts in my lap," said an inventor from Cleveland, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a better storage unit for food and drinks that could free the fan's hands and lap."

He developed the patent pending TRAY HELPER that would free both hands to support a favorite team. This invention could reduce spilling and wastage of beverages and food items. Additionally, it could easily be stored and transported.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CEO-115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

