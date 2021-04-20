InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable and Functional Winter Coat (LAX-1248)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew up with extreme Chicago winters and thought there could be a better coat to keep you warm and stylish," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the patent pending THERMA HEAT. My design provides added protection and peace of mind without having to wear bulky layers and big winter coats."

The invention provides an improved way to stay warm during cold weather conditions. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional winter coats and cold weather accessories. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it could make outdoor work and activities safer and more enjoyable. The invention features a fashionable and functional design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

