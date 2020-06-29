InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable Bra Strap Enclosures (LGI-2896)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of the popularity of strapless fashions for women, an inventor from Jamaica, N.Y., thought of a way to allow more women to wear them. Her idea makes it possible for women who prefer wearing bras with straps to take advantage of these styles as well.

She developed a prototype for GARMENT STRAP COVER SET to provide a quick and easy way to cover bra straps to enable users to change the look of their outfits from casual, to business to formal. Versatile and easy to apply, remove and change, it affords an attractive fashion accessory while concealing bra straps from view. Its lightweight, compact and versatile design and great for travel makes it great for travel and an ideal gift for any occasion. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal interest in women's fashions inspired the idea. "For women who can't wear strapless bras and dresses comfortably," she said, "this fashion accessory allows them to wear a bra with straps and still look fashionable."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2896, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

