InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable, Durable House Shoes (CCP-1240)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "My previous house shoes kept getting torn up, and I realized the need for a more durable alternative," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "I took an old pair of gym shoes and came up with a longer-lasting pair of house shoes."

He created a prototype for the GYM SHOE/HOUSE SHOE SLIPPER to serve as a more durable pair of house shoes. The footwear provides an alternative to other types of house shoes and slippers. It is ideal for wear around the house or while running errands. The shoes feature a stylish appearance that is designed for indoor/outdoor wear. Additionally, the shoes are producible in different sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCP-1240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

