InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable Face Mask (ALL-2055)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel frequently both nationally and internationally and often times I get sick," said an inventor, from Maineville, Ohio. "I needed a more fashionable way to cover my mouth and hands to protect against germs and airborne illnesses, especially in airports, cruise ships and other public places, so I invented the PREVENT."

The patent-pending invention provides a fashionable face mask and optional gloves that would help prevent the transmission of airborne illnesses and germs. In doing so, it provides added protection for the wearer while offering a fashionable appearance. The gloves would protect against cross-contamination in food service, specifically restaurant buffet lines and travel environments including cruise ships and airlines. The invention can be utilized in heavily populated areas such as airports, doctor's offices and hospital emergency rooms, especially during flu season. Additionally, design variations are available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My idea is unique because it is fashionable and it protects against germs and airborne illnesses."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

