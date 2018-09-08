InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable Hair Pick/Comb (PHO-2528)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a new type of decorative piece I could wear in my hair," said an inventor from San Tan Valley, Ariz. "I thought that something with an ancient Egyptian flair would be impeccable, which led me to design this attractive and stylish accessory to enliven my look."

She developed the patented HAIR PICK COMB to add an attractive element to a hair style. The accessory is usable as a hair pick/comb. It features a fashionable appearance that attracts attention and serves as a conversation piece. The unique adornment helps the wearer feel more confident and classy. Additionally, the piece can be decorated with different adornments, including birthstones.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2528, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

