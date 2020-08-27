InventHelp Inventor Develops Fast and Efficient Hood Dryer for Drying Hair (KSC-1380)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mother and a licensed cosmetologist and I wanted to create a more effective way to dry hair at home or in a salon to ensure more time spent with our families while on a daily basis continuing to look our best without the worries of time spent away," said an inventor, from Ft. Benning, Ga., "so I invented the FLASH-DRI."

The invention provides a more efficient way to thoroughly dry hair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hood dryers and hair dryer appliances. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide greater customer and consumer satisfaction. The invention features a practical and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for professional salons and consumers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design cuts the drying time in half."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1380, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

