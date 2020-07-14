InventHelp Inventor Develops Fast Way to Chill Food and Drinks (OTW-414)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I came up with this idea while drinking a warm drink with my friends on a hot day," said an inventor, from Lame Deer, Mont. "I thought there should be a fast and easy way to chill it, so I invented the ICEWAVE."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and effective way to chill or freeze food and beverages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to waiting for items to chill in a traditional freezer or refrigerator. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to consume a warm, unappealing beverage. The invention features a portable and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to immediately chill a bottle of beer, a snack or a dessert at a picnic, party or anytime."

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-414, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

