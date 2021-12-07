InventHelp Inventor Develops Fear Fighter (TRO-428)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I ran a child care center that provided care during the night when it was difficult to get children to sleep due to monsters," said an inventor from Kitchener, Canada. "This inspired me to develop a means to arm children with a weapon to fight monsters so they were no longer afraid."

She developed the MONSTER KILL that may alleviate a child's fear of monsters and the unknown in a way that isn't condescending or negative. This easy to use, safe and fun invention could lead to children falling back to sleep more easily after a nightmare. Additionally, it makes the room smell fresh and appealing.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TRO-428, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

