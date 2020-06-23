InventHelp Inventor Develops Feeding Accessory for Nursing Babies (DLL-3703)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that feeding schedules for breast-feeding babies often allow the new mother little time for much of anything else. Fortunately, a unique feeding accessory created by an inventor from Granbury, Texas, can provide nursing mothers with the break for rest, personal care and stress relief without jeopardizing the needs of her infant for love, comfort and nutrition.

She developed A MOTHER'S TOUCH to simulate breast feeding for a baby who resists taking a bottle. As such, it enables any caregiver to feed a nursing baby and affords a unique bonding experience between fathers and their babies. At the same time, it provides breast-feeding mothers with some rest and relief. Thus, it affords peace of mind for parents of nursing babies and is convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, users will appreciate how safe, practical and easy to use and maintain it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I am a nursing mother whose baby will not take anything but my breast," she said, "so I wanted to make it possible for others to help with the feeding schedule."

