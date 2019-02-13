InventHelp Inventor Develops Feminine Sedan Or Coupe (CKL-1115)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I could not locate a vehicle specifically for women," said an inventor from Chicago, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a car to cater to the specific needs of the female population."

She developed the MAYBUG that would be tailored towards women as it would feature beautiful styling. This vehicle would offer added comfort, safety and a place to store a purse. Additionally, it would be fun to drive.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1115, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

