InventHelp Inventor Develops Finish Trim Piece For Curved Windows (NJD-1810)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Manchester, N.J., has developed the patent pending EZ RADIUS TRIM, a universal finish trim piece of material for use on a window with a radius or curved shape. A prototype is available.

"My job as a window installer inspired me to develop my idea. I've been installing custom windows for over 20 years. My invention will speed up the process of finishing the trim work on a curved window," said the inventor. The EZ RADIUS TRIM offers an easier method to finish the frame around a radius window or door transom. It provides a consistent finish trim surface around the edges of a curved window. This trim piece will offer fast and consistent edges that meet without extra hand finishing required. It also eliminates the need for nails, screws or any other type of hardware. This trim piece will contribute to a more aesthetically-pleasing finished surface. It is producible in various colors, lengths, widths and materials. The invention is for replacement windows specifically (not new-construction windows).

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1810, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

