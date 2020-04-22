InventHelp Inventor Develops Fire Extinguisher System for Christmas Trees (DLL-3645)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a firefighter for over 40 years and I wanted to create a better way to prevent Christmas tree fires from taking lives and damaging homes," said an inventor, from Cleburne, Texas, "so I invented the ANGEL OF HOPE."

The patent pending invention provides an effective way to reduce and extinguish Christmas tree fires. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional fire extinguishers. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind knowing that your family is protected.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to protect your family and home against Christmas tree fires. It is my prayer that every family has a safe and merry Christmas."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3645, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

