InventHelp Inventor Develops Fire-Fighting Tool to Help Prevent Flashovers and Enhance Safety (HTM-7294)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InventHelp® introduces the "Grantham Mech Vent," a specialized fire-fighting tool which sprays a fog pattern out of the entry window to create a ventilation vacuum to exhaust the heat to help prevent a flashover.

The "Grantham Mech Vent" is designed to cool a fire-charged room to help prevent a flashover from the exterior of a structure to prevent risking the life of a firefighter. The device is usable on the first floor of a structure without a ladder. It also attaches atop a ground or aerial ladder for use on floors above the first. The invention can be used in combination with a gable cut in the side wall just below the peak of the roof, making it safer for firefighters in their ventilation operations. Additionally, the unit pulls superheated air and smoke from the burning structure and optionally douses the flames directly with a sprinkler flow when appropriate.

The invention reduces the spread of fire within the burning structure, and it also reduces the spread of fire to adjacent exposures. Finally, the device facilitates escape by people trapped inside the burning structure. Once put in place, the tool provides an unmanned means by which the preceding may be accomplished.

