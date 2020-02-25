InventHelp Inventor Develops Fire-Safe Cigarette Holder (POO-501)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --While fire safety officials continue to develop new strategies for fire prevention, there still are times when the origin of a blaze is found to be a lit cigarette. Fortunately, an inventor from Lincoln City, Ore., has found a way for smokers to help alleviate that danger.

He developed a prototype for patent pending BURN GUARD to protect smokers against cigarette or cigar burns to skin, clothing or other materials. As such, it eliminates a potential fire hazard, preventing fire-related injuries, deaths and property damage. Thus, it affords peace of mind for smokers and their families since it facilitates fire safety. In addition, it is convenient, easy to use, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I sometimes fall asleep smoking in bed and have had holes burned in the sheets," he said. "I wanted to prevent this from happening because of the potential fire hazard to smokers themselves and the surrounding area."

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-POO-501, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

