InventHelp Inventor Develops Fish Tape Feeding Device (KXX-175)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Max Meadows, Va., has developed the PUSH ME PULL YOU, a reusable device that is attached to a fish tape. It is used to aid in routing new wiring through walls and electrical conduit. A prototype is available.

"I have watched workmen struggle with trying to get the wire pushed through conduit. My invention will help workers get their jobs done faster and safer," said the inventor. The PUSH ME PULL YOU provides a quicker and easier method of feeding fish tape through conduit or other confined spaces. It eliminates the potential of breaking or jamming the device and attached fish tape. This will ultimately save time and frustration on job sites, as well as reduce the likelihood of injuries. This safe and easy-to-use device is ideal for construction workers, contractors, electricians and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-175, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

