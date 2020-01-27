InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Drag Alarm (CCT-4336)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every time the line on a fishing pole breaks and a fish is lost, the individual wishes he knew the weight of the fish," said an inventor from Alexandria, Kentucky. "This inspired me to develop a means to alert the user when to backoff the drag."

He developed the FISH ON SCALE to indicate when the weight and pull of a fish was exerting excess stress. This invention could prevent the line from breaking and a fish from escaping. Additionally, it could result in a more productive and enjoyable fishing trip.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4336, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

