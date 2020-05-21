InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Launcher (CCT-4387)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While fishing I realized the difficulty individuals have when casting," said an inventor from Cincinnati, Ohio "This inspired me to develop a means to more accurately cast."

He developed the patent pending BAIT SHOOTER/LURE LAUNCHER that offers a simple and effective means to propel a lure. This invention allows the angler to drive and place the lure in areas that are difficult to reach. It may assist children or novice anglers when learning to fish. Additionally, it would be easy to use as well as clean.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

