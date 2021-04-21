InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Tool for Wrapping Rods and Tying Flies (ORD-2886)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When I'm interrupted while building fishing rods or tying flies, I often have to start the process over again and needed a way to hold the thread in place during the interruption," said an inventor from Daytona Beach, Florida. "This tool allows users to maintain the progress made and later continue where they left off."

He developed HELPING HANDS FOR ROD BUILDING AND TYING FLIES to keep a thread for a fly or line guide secured if the user is interrupted before finishing. As such, it prevents the thread from unwinding and eliminates the need to start the process over again. Thus, it saves time and effort, plus it reduces the chance of frustration. It is also durable, practical and easy to use. Anglers will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced this tool is.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2886, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

