InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Accessory for Work and Home (LST-937)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to work out the abs and arm muscles while working," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif. "So I invented ALIES FITNESS-4-ALL."

The invention provides an effective way to perform various exercises while working in an office. In doing so, it could enhance fitness and comfort. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to promote a healthier lifestyle. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to stay fit without the hassle of going to the gym."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-937, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

