InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Equipment for Full-Body Massage (FED-2183)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of treatment options for alleviating back pain, they often involve going to a medical or fitness facility. Fortunately, an inventor from Tacoma, Wash., has devised a convenient in-home method of exercise for the back and hip.

He developed a prototype for ROLLER MASSAGE, patent-pending, to help soothe and relax the entire body, particularly the back. Besides saving the time, effort and expense of traveling to a gym or fitness center, it is comfortable, practical and easy to use. Users will also appreciate its durability, light weight and portability. Designed for convenience and effectiveness with its multi-positional rollers and frame, this novel equipment provides an affordable treatment option for a common problem.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I had a hip and back injury from an automobile accident and didn't want to have to travel to a medical facility for physical therapy," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2183, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

