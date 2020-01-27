InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Equipment for Home Use (CNC-429)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Swannanoa, N.C., has developed the 10 IN 1 BAR, new exercise equipment for fitness enthusiasts. It allows an individual to perform a variety of exercises that targets a wide range of muscles in the upper body, including those in the arms, back, chest and shoulders. A prototype is available.

"I was sitting at home being inactive. This prompted me to look for a fun, easy way to work out at home with minimal equipment yet with maximum effectiveness," said the inventor. The 10 IN 1 BAR provides a space-saving and cost-effective alternative to large pieces of fitness equipment. In use, it isolates and targets a wide range of muscles in the upper body. In turn, this increases upper body and core strength. It also helps enhance performance in a variety of fitness and sport activities. In addition, it helps an individual to lose weight and achieve a more attractive appearance. Finally, using this fitness equipment at home eliminates the need to join a gym or health club.

