InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness/Heartbeat Tracker for Pregnant Women (FRO-685)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Fresno, Calif., has developed the patent pending VIANKABIT, a wearable fitness tracker device that also allows a pregnant woman to monitor the fetal heartbeat.

"A family member lost an unborn child. Had the mother been able to monitor the baby's heartbeat earlier, it may have been prevented," said the inventor. The VIANKABIT offers a convenient way to monitor a fetal heartbeat. It also allows a pregnant woman to track her own heart rate. It eliminates the need to go to a doctor to check a fetal heartbeat. This device also alleviates worry about a baby's well-being. The device is convenient and easy to use, and it may provide peace of mind and reassurance to expectant mothers. It is producible as an all-in-one unit or as an accessory/add-on to standard fitness trackers.

