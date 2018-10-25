InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitted Sheet with Redesigned Corners (LGI-2692)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people find that one of the most challenging items to fold on laundry day is a fitted sheet. Fortunately, an inventor from Ronkonkoma, N.Y., has come up with a novel solution.

She developed a prototype for the patent pending FAST FOLDING FITTED SHEET to enable users to fold fitted sheets neatly, quickly and easily. As a result, this redesigned fitted sheet stores flat to save space in linen closets. At the same time, it prevents other laundry items from lodging inside the sheet corners during the wash and dry cycles. Besides saving time and energy and reducing frustration its novel, practical design makes it easy to apply and remove. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of having clothing items get stuck inside the corners of fitted sheets while machine washing and drying them," she said.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2692, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

