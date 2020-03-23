InventHelp Inventor Develops Five-Star Presentation (IPL-659)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I own a multi-restaurant delivery service and desired a more professional presentation to customers," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "This inspired me to develop a better bag that would eliminate items being placed on the ground."

He developed THE PRESENTER which eliminates awkward exchanges of food while possibly increasing customer satisfaction. It also minimizes bag wear by preventing the need to place bags on wet, dirty ground. This invention would feature an all-in-one design that could lead to increased efficiency. Additionally, it would be portable and lightweight.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-659, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

