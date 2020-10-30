InventHelp Inventor Develops Flag Anchor (NJD-2191)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My flag frequently twists when the wind blows resulting in it resting within the gutter," said an inventor from Monroe Township, N.J. "This inspired me to develop a means to ensure that the flag was properly and attractively displayed."

He developed the patent-pending FLAG BAR that would be easy to attach as well as use. This invention would ensure that the flag is attractively displayed to prevent wear and tear. It would reduce the time spent straightening a flag. Additionally, this invention would feature an affordable and cost-saving design as it would prevent the flag from being prematurely tattered requiring replacement.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

