InventHelp Inventor Develops Flat Tire Fix (AAT-4367)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While I was driving my Polaris Slingshot motorcycle I experienced a flat tire and had no option to repair it," said an inventor from Atlanta, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a means to mount a spare tire and jack on these motorcycles to allow a flat tire to be changed."

He designed the KBOC MOUNT to allow the owner to be proactive instead of dreading a flat tire. This invention would minimize delays when having a flat tire as it would keep a jack and spare tire available on the Slingshot. This could provide motorcyclists with enhanced safety and peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

