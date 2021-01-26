InventHelp Inventor Develops Flavor Enhancer for Beverages (CTK-1146)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a clean and easy way for anyone to add a delicious flavor to a beverage and also reveal a positive message to motivate and the delivered message may just be the one thing a person needs to hear on that day and time to tackle whatever life throws at him/her," said an inventor, from Midland, Texas, "so I invented the MAGIC SPOONS. My design offers a refreshing beverage and delivers an inspirational message accessory for adults and children."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple flavor additive for various beverages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional beverages and flavors. As a result, it enhances flavor and taste and it can be used with water, soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, milk, hot chocolate, etc. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-1146, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

