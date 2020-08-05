InventHelp Inventor Develops Flavorful Sauce for Wings and Other Meats (TPA-2608)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a flavorful sauce for anyone to enjoy while cooking out with family and friends," said an inventor, from Punta Gorda, Fla., "so I invented CRAZY STEVE'S WING SAUCE."

The invention provides an effective way to flavor or season chicken wings and other meats. In doing so, it offers a delicious alternative to traditional wing sauces. As a result, it enhances the taste of a meal or snack. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to prepare so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to waste time preparing a homemade wing sauce."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-2608, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

