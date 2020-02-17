InventHelp Inventor Develops Flexibility and Strength Exerciser for Back and Legs (LVT-146)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of stretching the muscles in the legs and back are well known. However until now it has not been easy to find exercise equipment customized for that purpose. Fortunately, an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev., has come up with an idea that will fill that void.

He developed STRETCH ASSIST specifically to help stretch the muscles in the legs and back to improve muscle flexibility and helps develop muscle strength. Thus, it may alleviate chronic back and leg pain. While this novel device helps users warm up before a workout or sports activity, it may also aid in the relief of chronic muscle soreness. Also its convenience, effectiveness and affordable price make it a popular choice for fitness enthusiasts. Other attractive features include its light weight, practicality and ease of use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "This equipment was inspired by another fitness device, an ab roller that I saw at the gym where I work out," he said, "except that this one targets the leg muscles."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

