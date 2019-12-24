InventHelp Inventor Develops Flexible Work Flashlight (SDB-1369)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Vista, Calif., has developed the CLAMP ON FLASHLIGHT, a flashlight with an integrated clamp mechanism. A prototype is available.

"I developed my invention due to personal experience doing work projects around my house. I found the need for a more portable, flexible and adjustable flashlight," said the inventor. The CLAMP ON FLASHLIGHT provides a directional light source for any work situation and even in hard-to-reach places. It can be directed in almost any angle to suit the user's needs and to put light where it is most needed. It allows a user to work hands-free while having the necessary illumination. Its cordless feature also reduces any interference with the work environment. This flashlight is producible in various sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1369, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

