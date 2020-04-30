InventHelp Inventor Develops Floater Limiting Glasses (HTT-7171)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I experience macular degeneration in my right eye and floaters within both eyes which interrupt my vision due to the floating material," said an inventor from Creighton, Nebraska. "This inspired me to develop an optical product that could limit the amount of floaters that hinder vision."

He developed the BETTER VISION BRIGHTER FUTURE to reduce the amount of floaters the wearer notices which may enhance his visual acuity. By limiting the annoyance of floaters in the field of view, this invention may provide enhanced comfort. It would be easy to wear and could feature a novel appearance. Additionally, it is ideal for individuals who experience eye floaters and it is producible in design variations for hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts and vehicle drivers and passengers.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTT-7171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

