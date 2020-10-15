InventHelp Inventor Develops Flotation System for Boats and Ships (HTM-9505)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent a boat or ship that has been damaged due to weather or wrecking from sinking," said an inventor, from Utica, S.D., "so I invented the SAFETY FLOTATION DEVICE. My design helps to save people and property on personal boats, cargo ships and cruise ships."

The invention provides an emergency flotation system for boats and ships. In doing so, it prevents a boat from flipping over or sinking during an emergency. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind and it helps to protect passengers, property, gear and cargo. The invention features an effective design that is easy to activate so it is ideal for boat and ship manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9505, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

