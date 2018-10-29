InventHelp Inventor Develops Folding Toothpaste Tube (OCM-1290)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While no one likes to throw away a tube of toothpaste until it's completely empty, that's exactly what often happens because of the tube design.

Fortunately, an inventor from Placentia, Calif., modified the packaging to alleviate this problem.

She developed a prototype for LOCK AND ROLL to ease the start of dispensing toothpaste from its tube from the bottom. As such, it provides easy access to the entire contents of toothpaste tube, eliminating waste of toothpaste otherwise often left in the tube. This unique design makes it economical, practical and easy to use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I never liked having to dispense toothpaste by squeezing the tube at the middle and wanted a way to be able to start using a new tube by pushing the toothpaste up from the bottom of the tube with the first use," she said.

