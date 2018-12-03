InventHelp Inventor Develops Folding/Hanging Device For Clothing (NJD-1806)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Hoboken, N.J., has developed the UNIVERSAL HANG, an expandable, foldable device that assists users in folding and hanging various articles of clothing. A prototype is available.

"I was inspired by personal experience to develop my idea. I despise folding clothes. My invention offers a fun, simple and effective way to fold and hang clothes," said the inventor. "This device offers a dual-purpose, universal design that is easy to manipulate and use."

Firstly, UNIVERSAL HANG helps a user neatly fold a variety of clothing items. It eliminates the tedious and time-consuming task of folding clothes. It will also prevent unwanted wrinkling and creases in clothing. Once folding is complete, there is no need to find a hanger. The device turns into a convenient hanger.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1806, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

